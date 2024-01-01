https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3544506Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Working in a Garden (1830 - 1903) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3544506View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 867 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2530 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3000 x 4150 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 4150 px | 300 dpi | 71.28 MBFree DownloadWoman Working in a Garden (1830 - 1903) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More