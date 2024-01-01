https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3544698Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Market at Gisors; Rue Cappeville (ca. 1894) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3544698View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 1313 x 1836 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1313 x 1836 px | 300 dpi | 13.82 MBFree DownloadThe Market at Gisors; Rue Cappeville (ca. 1894) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More