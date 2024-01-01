rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3544870
The Artist's Palette with a Landscape (ca. 1878–1880) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3544870

View CC0 License

