https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3544955Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWasherwoman, Study (1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3544955View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 973 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2838 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2914 x 3594 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2914 x 3594 px | 300 dpi | 59.96 MBFree DownloadWasherwoman, Study (1880) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The MET museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More