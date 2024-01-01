rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3545056
A Peasant Girl in a Straw Hat (ca. 1892) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
A Peasant Girl in a Straw Hat (ca. 1892) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
3545056

