https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3546464Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSmall cactus plant psd mockup in a white potMorePremiumID : 3546464View personal and business license PSDJPEGPSD 4358 x 4358 px | 300 dpi | 220.91 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4358 x 4358 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Small cactus plant psd mockup in a white potMore