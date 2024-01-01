https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3546889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Artist's Garden at Eragny (1898) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3546889View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 952 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2778 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3251 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3251 px | 300 dpi | 76.23 MBFree DownloadThe Artist's Garden at Eragny (1898) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More