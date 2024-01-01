https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3547356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Road to Versailles, Louveciennes: Morning Frost (1871) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3547356View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2484 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1416 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9365 x 6631 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2484 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1416 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 9365 x 6631 px | 300 dpi | 355.37 MBFree DownloadThe Road to Versailles, Louveciennes: Morning Frost (1871) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More