https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3552837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBathers Tending Geese (ca. 1895) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3552837View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 742 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2163 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3958 x 2446 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3958 x 2446 px | 300 dpi | 55.43 MBFree DownloadBathers Tending Geese (ca. 1895) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More