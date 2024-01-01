rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3557459
Young Peasant Girls Resting in the Fields near Pontoise (1882) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The National Gallery of…
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3557459

View CC0 License

