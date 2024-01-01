https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3560452Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEvening, nude on bed (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3560452View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 951 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2774 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3211 x 4051 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3211 x 4051 px | 300 dpi | 74.47 MBFree DownloadEvening, nude on bed (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More