rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3560605
Counted out, second stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Counted out, second stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3560605

View CC0 License

Counted out, second stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More