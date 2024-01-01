https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561032Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude study, girl sitting on flowered cushion (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3561032View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4012 x 3210 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4012 x 3210 px | 300 dpi | 73.73 MBFree DownloadNude study, girl sitting on flowered cushion (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More