rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561141
Between rounds, small, second stone (1923) in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Between rounds, small, second stone (1923) in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561141

View CC0 License

Between rounds, small, second stone (1923) in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More