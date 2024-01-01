rawpixel
The crowd (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally…
The crowd (1923) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561286

View CC0 License

