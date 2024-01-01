rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561365
Counted out, first stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Counted out, first stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561365

View CC0 License

Counted out, first stone (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More