https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNude woman seated (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3561410View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 838 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2443 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3473 x 4975 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3473 x 4975 px | 300 dpi | 98.91 MBFree DownloadNude woman seated (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More