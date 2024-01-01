rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Training quarters: Willard in training (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561506

View CC0 License

