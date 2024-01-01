rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561673
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561673

View CC0 License

The last count (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

