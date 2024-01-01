https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3561673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe last count (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3561673View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1126 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3285 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3617 x 3854 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3617 x 3854 px | 300 dpi | 79.81 MBFree DownloadThe last count (1921) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More