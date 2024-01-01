rawpixel
Nude study, woman kneeling on a pillow (study) (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3561819

View CC0 License

