https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566376
The Red Vine, Matinicus Island, Maine (1919) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3566376

View CC0 License

