https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566421
Nude with Red Hair (1920) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3566421

View CC0 License

