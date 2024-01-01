https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe return to life (1922–1923) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3566622View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 981 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2861 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3754 x 4593 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3754 x 4593 px | 300 dpi | 98.7 MBFree DownloadThe return to life (1922–1923) drawing in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More