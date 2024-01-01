rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3566780
French Theater Square, Paris (1898) painting in high resolution by Camille Pissarro. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3566780

View CC0 License

