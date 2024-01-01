https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567001Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEdge of the Woods Near L'Hermitage, Pontoise (1879) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3567001View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2682 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10000 x 7662 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10000 x 7662 px | 300 dpi | 438.46 MBFree DownloadEdge of the Woods Near L'Hermitage, Pontoise (1879) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More