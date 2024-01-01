rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567001
Edge of the Woods Near L'Hermitage, Pontoise (1879) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edge of the Woods Near L'Hermitage, Pontoise (1879) by Camille Pissarro. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3567001

View CC0 License

