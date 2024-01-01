rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567473
Ox Team, Wharf at Matinicus (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ox Team, Wharf at Matinicus (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3567473

View CC0 License

Ox Team, Wharf at Matinicus (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More