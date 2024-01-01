https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3567726Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTennis at Newport (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3567726View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1107 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3227 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3763 x 3470 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3763 x 3470 px | 300 dpi | 74.75 MBFree DownloadTennis at Newport (1916) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More