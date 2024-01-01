rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3569941
The charge, left detail (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The charge, left detail (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3569941

View CC0 License

The charge, left detail (1918) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More