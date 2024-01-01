https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGenesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3570690View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1015 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2961 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3354 x 3964 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3354 x 3964 px | 300 dpi | 76.12 MBFree DownloadGenesis II (Schopfungsgeschichte II) (1914) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More