rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570702
The shepherdess (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The shepherdess (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3570702

View CC0 License

The shepherdess (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More