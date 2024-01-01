https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3570746Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLion Hunt (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3570746View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1057 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2803 x 2468 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2803 x 2468 px | 300 dpi | 39.63 MBFree DownloadLion Hunt (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More