rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571128
Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3571128

View CC0 License

Animal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More