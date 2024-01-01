https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571128Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAnimal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3571128View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 884 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2578 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5594 x 4121 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5594 x 4121 px | 300 dpi | 131.95 MBFree DownloadAnimal fates (the trees showed their rings, the animals their veins) (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More