https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571167Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3571167View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1145 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3339 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5559 x 5304 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5559 x 5304 px | 300 dpi | 168.76 MBFree DownloadCliff Dwellers (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More