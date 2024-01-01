https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorse (1880–1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3571187View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 942 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3130 x 2456 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3130 x 2456 px | 300 dpi | 44.03 MBFree DownloadHorse (1880–1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More