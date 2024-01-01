rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571354
Expressionism: The turn of the arts (1880&ndash;1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Expressionism: The turn of the arts (1880–1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3571354

View CC0 License

Expressionism: The turn of the arts (1880–1916) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More