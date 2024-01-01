rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571790
The White Slave (1913) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The White Slave (1913) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3571790

View CC0 License

The White Slave (1913) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More