https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571790Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe White Slave (1913) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3571790View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1016 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2962 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5462 x 6453 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5462 x 6453 px | 300 dpi | 201.73 MBFree DownloadThe White Slave (1913) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More