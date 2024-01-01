https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3571999Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSleeping Shepherdess (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3571999View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 991 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3495 x 2886 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3495 x 2886 px | 300 dpi | 57.77 MBFree DownloadSleeping Shepherdess (1912) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More