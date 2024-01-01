rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
New European Graphics, Portfolio III: German Artists (1880–1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3572109

View CC0 License

