rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3572180
Vine Clad Shore, Monhegan Island (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vine Clad Shore, Monhegan Island (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3572180

View CC0 License

Vine Clad Shore, Monhegan Island (1913) painting in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More