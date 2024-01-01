rawpixel
Dempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Dempsey and Firpo (1923–1924) print in high resolution by George Wesley Bellows. Original from the Boston Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

