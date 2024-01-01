rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Landscape with Animals (1913) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3574238

View CC0 License

