https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574454Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Little Mountain Goats (1913–1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3574454View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 810 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2363 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2430 x 3600 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2430 x 3600 px | 300 dpi | 50.1 MBFree DownloadThe Little Mountain Goats (1913–1914) painting in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More