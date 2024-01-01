https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3574649Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Riding School (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3574649View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1079 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3146 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3539 x 3181 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3539 x 3181 px | 300 dpi | 64.46 MBFree DownloadThe Riding School (1913) print in high resolution by Franz Marc. Original from the Davison Art Center of Wesleyan University. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More