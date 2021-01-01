https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3576537Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAcrylic paint art template psd colorful aesthetic creative social media storyMorePremiumID : 3576537View personal and business license PSDInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.73 MBFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 18.73 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Bitter by Huerta TipográficaDownload Bitter fontSeaweed Script by NeapolitanDownload Seaweed Script fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontOswald by Vernon AdamsDownload Oswald fontDownload AllAcrylic paint art template psd colorful aesthetic creative social media storyMore