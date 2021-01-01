https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3576595Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAcrylic paint sale template vector colorful abstract creative art social media storyMorePremiumID : 3576595View personal and business license VectorInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 47.16 MBFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 47.16 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAcrylic paint sale template vector colorful abstract creative art social media storyMore