Lighting up the night with gunfire

Pvt. Charles Lemieux, 2nd Division, Canadian Army Reserve soldier, poses for a photo while wearing his night optical device for a light machine gun night fire event during the 2015 Canadian Armed Forces Small Arms Concentration at the Connaught Range outside of Ottawa, Canada, Sept. 14. The marksmanship competition brought in more than 250 total competitors from the British, Canadian and U.S. armed forces competing in more than 50 matches involving rifle, pistol and light machine gun events using various combat-like movements and scenarios. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr