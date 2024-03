The U.S. Army Reserve showed their support to the Spartan Race Chicago heals this weekend, 23-24 June 2018, with motivational help at the rope climb event along with the Army Reserve Fitness Challenge booth.

It was an amazing event filled with #SpartanRace warriors giving everything they, and finding out they have so much more. Photos from other obstacles are in this album as well. All photos are copyright free. Original public domain image from Flickr