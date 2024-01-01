Sapper Stakes X-Mile March

The top eight U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard combat engineer teams pushed through the X-Mile event, a final race stretching approximately five miles with various challenges along the way to determine the winners of Sapper Stakes 2015 at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Sept. 1. The competition is designed to build teamwork, enhance combat engineering skills and promote leadership among the units. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr