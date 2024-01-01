Sapper Stakes 2015

Pvt. Avery Kennedy, U.S. Army Reserve combat engineer with the 455th Engineer Company, out of Hayden Lake, Idaho, performs push-ups after finding two grid coordinate points on a land navigation course during the 2015 Sapper Stakes competition at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Aug. 30. The teams had to perform 100 push-ups as a group at the start of the course and after finding every two points, for a total of eight grid coordinates.The competition is designed to build teamwork, enhance combat engineering skills and promote leadership among the units. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr