Chicago celebrates 239th Army Birthday

Sgt. Joshua Mabus, motor pool sergeant for the 416th Theater Engineer Command, stands in a humvee turret at the Richard J. Daley Center in downtown Chicago during the celebration of the Army's 239th birthday, June 13. The official Army Birthday is actually June 14, celebrated on the same date as Flag Day, dating back to the Continental Congress establishing a regular army on June 14, 1775. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michel Sauret). Original public domain image from Flickr